Cypriot Government Announces Emergency Measures to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Thu 05th November 2020

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The government of Cyprus is introducing emergency measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic - curfew is imposed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., catering establishments close at 10:30 p.m., masks are required both indoors and outdoors for everyone over 12 years old, and it is recommended to transfer from 30 to 50 percent of employees to remote work.

A number of measures will be in effect for two weeks, some - until the end of November, and some - until January 15, 2021.

The decision to impose additional measures was announced by President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, in a televised address broadcast by the state broadcasting corporation, and the details were given by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

Cyprus registers over 150 people infected with COVID-19 daily, the situation has deteriorated sharply in recent weeks.

