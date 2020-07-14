UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus' Ambassador To Romania Found Dead In Bucharest Residence - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

Cyprus' Ambassador to Romania Found Dead in Bucharest Residence - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Cyprus' Ambassador to Romania, Filippos Kritiotis, has been found dead in his residence in Bucharest, the Romanian Mediafax news outlet reported on Tuesday, citing the police.

The police have launched a criminal case related to the suspicious death of the diplomat and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the situation, according to the media.

The news outlet said that the diplomat died on Saturday night. According to preliminary data, he had heart issues but the exact cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Bucharest Romania Cyprus Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Glee Star Naya Rivera’s body recovered from lake ..

6 minutes ago

Bilawal says Imran Khan is “threat” to democra ..

28 minutes ago

Hope Probe rescheduled to launch on July 17

1 hour ago

NA passes resolution calling for Holy Quran to be ..

1 hour ago

Launch of Hope Probe delayed due to weather condit ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.