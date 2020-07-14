Cyprus' Ambassador to Romania Found Dead in Bucharest Residence - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Cyprus' Ambassador to Romania, Filippos Kritiotis, has been found dead in his residence in Bucharest, the Romanian Mediafax news outlet reported on Tuesday, citing the police.

The police have launched a criminal case related to the suspicious death of the diplomat and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the situation, according to the media.

The news outlet said that the diplomat died on Saturday night. According to preliminary data, he had heart issues but the exact cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.