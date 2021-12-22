Cyprus workers without booster shots face weekly Covid tests

(@FahadShabbir)

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Cyprus on Tuesday announced it was imposing weekly Covid tests for workers ahead of the Christmas holidays, except for those who have had booster jabs.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas announced the measures amid concerns over the Omicron variant and as infections and hospitalisations climb on the island.

"The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly worldwide, with many countries tightening measures or going into total lockdown," he told reporters.

"In our country, we have taken strict measures to limit the spread of the virus, to keep the economy alive and allow all of us to spend Christmas with our loved ones." The new measures include testing for all public and private sector employees who have not had a booster shot.

Until recently, only unvaccinated employees needed to present negative rapid tests every 48 hours.

Those who have had two vaccine doses will now have to get tested weekly, starting Wednesday.

Measures were also tightened for the reopening of schools after the Christmas and New Year holidays, which have been extended by three days.

Hadjipantelas urged people to get tested before socialising over the festive period, during which a maximum of 20 people are allowed at gatherings.

In Cyprus, the unvaccinated are banned from entering hospitality and sports venues.

Mask-wearing in public and crowded areas is mandatory for everyone aged six and above.

Cyprus on Monday reported three Covid-19 deaths and 835 new cases of infection. It posted a record daily high of 1,152 cases on July 15.

It has confirmed 145,996 coronavirus cases and 623 deaths since the pandemic broke out in March last year.