Czech Foreign Minister Believes Russia Will Pose Threat to Europe for Decades

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The foreign policy of the Czech Republic proceeds from the expectation that Russia will pose a threat to Europe for decades, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Monday.

"Our foreign policy is built upon assumption that Russia will present a threat to Europe for decades," the minister said at the Globsec 2023 Bratislava Forum, live broadcast on YouTube.

Lipavsky added that the European Union is not ready for a long conflict with Russia, but with every sanction package it is "closer in a better position."

The Globsec 2023 Bratislava Forum is taking place from May 29-31.

Russia has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow after the start of the military operation in Ukraine, with the EU imposing ten packages of sanctions against Russia. Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, however, the restrictions have affected the entire global economy.