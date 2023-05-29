UrduPoint.com

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Russia Will Pose Threat To Europe For Decades

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Russia Will Pose Threat to Europe for Decades

The foreign policy of the Czech Republic proceeds from the expectation that Russia will pose a threat to Europe for decades, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The foreign policy of the Czech Republic proceeds from the expectation that Russia will pose a threat to Europe for decades, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Monday.

"Our foreign policy is built upon assumption that Russia will present a threat to Europe for decades," the minister said at the Globsec 2023 Bratislava Forum, live broadcast on YouTube.

Lipavsky added that the European Union is not ready for a long conflict with Russia, but with every sanction package it is "closer in a better position."

The Globsec 2023 Bratislava Forum is taking place from May 29-31.

Russia has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

Western countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow after the start of the military operation in Ukraine, with the EU imposing ten packages of sanctions against Russia. Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, however, the restrictions have affected the entire global economy.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Vladimir Putin Bratislava Kiev Czech Republic February May YouTube From

Recent Stories

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin ..

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain demands rain emergency ..

2 seconds ago
 Sherry Rehman condoles tragic demise of 11 nomads ..

Sherry Rehman condoles tragic demise of 11 nomads in Astor avalanche

4 seconds ago
 ATC sends Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand ..

ATC sends Ijaz Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand

5 seconds ago
 Tando Allahyar flood affectees to get new homes on ..

Tando Allahyar flood affectees to get new homes on June 3

7 seconds ago
 Police operation to eliminate criminals in Katcha ..

Police operation to eliminate criminals in Katcha area continued

1 minute ago
 Steps being taken for welfare of policemen: IGP

Steps being taken for welfare of policemen: IGP

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.