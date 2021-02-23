Czech Nationals Ordered to Wear Respirators of Two Masks at Once From February 25

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Czech nationals were ordered to wear respirators, nanomasks, or two medical masks at once in crowded places from February 25.

According to Health Minister Jan Blatny, this is due to the spread of the UK strain of COVID-19.

The new requirement will apply, in particular, to stores, hospitals, public transport and stops.

"In all of these places, citizens will have to have an FFP2 respirator, or a nanomask, or two surgical masks at once from Thursday," Blatny said.