PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Czech police said on Monday that they have launched an investigation into the presidential administration in connection with possible violations in informing the public about the state of health of President Milos Zeman.

"Taking into account the new information, which was announced at the press conference of the head of the senate of the republic, the police will begin an investigation over possible illegal actions, which can be seen as signs of criminal offenses against the republic," the police said in a statement.