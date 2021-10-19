Czech Prime Minister Calls on Head of Presidential Administration to Resign

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Tuesday called on Vratislav Mynar, the head of presidential administration, to resign.

Earlier in the day, the Czech police said that they have launched an investigation into the presidential administration in connection with possible violations in informing the public about the state of health of hospitalized President Milos Zeman.

"I called on Mynar to resign, this is the best thing that he can do now for the president. Mynar's recent behavior has led to the current confusion surrounding the president's health," Babis told reporters.