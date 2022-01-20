Czech Senators Recommend Cabinet of Ministers to Revise Relations With Russia

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security of the upper house of the Czech Parliament issued a recommendation to the government to "bravely start the revision of relations with Russia," Chairman of the Committee Pavel Fischer told journalists.

"We encourage the government to bravely start the revision of relations with Russia that it promised in its mission statement. We also urge the government to remember to seek apologies, compensation, treaty compliance and building mutually beneficial relations with Russia," Fischer said on Wednesday after the committee meeting.

According to the politician, members of the committee understand that this is a long-term task.

Relations between Prague and Moscow deteriorated in mid-April 2021 when the Czech Republic accused the Russian special services of involvement in 2014 Vrbetice ammunition warehouses explosions. Prague expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy. In response, Moscow declared 20 Czech diplomats personae non grata, saying that the accusations were absurd and unsubstantiated. The Kremlin noted that the unfounded accusations by Prague against Russia caused extreme damage to relations between the two countries. Moscow also stressed that those statements were part of a large-scale campaign by the West against Russia.