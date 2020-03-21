UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dalai Lama Placed Under Quarantine As Precautionary Measure - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 06:51 PM

Dalai Lama Placed Under Quarantine As Precautionary Measure - Spokesperson

The leader of Tibet's Buddhists has been placed under a quarantine, as a precautionary measure in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, his spokesman in Russia told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The leader of Tibet's Buddhists has been placed under a quarantine, as a precautionary measure in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, his spokesman in Russia told Sputnik.

"His Holiness Dalai Lama is currently under quarantine imposed as a precaution," Telo Tulku Rinpoche said.

According to the spokesman, all events and meetings with the participation of Dalai Lama have been postponed or canceled.

The 84-year-old spiritual leader of Buddhists lives in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamshala and gives teachings to thousands of people throughout the year, traveling for this purpose both to various Indian states and other countries.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 270,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

India World Russia March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Racism another threat in the waiting after Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

PC weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain fore ..

2 minutes ago

Minister distributes kits to residents of shelter ..

2 minutes ago

Actress Meera shares how this pandemic could be co ..

47 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry stresses rel ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 123 Patients Die From Coronavirus Over Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.