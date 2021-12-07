UrduPoint.com

Danish Bornholm's Chemical Weapons Reserves Pose No Threat To Nord Stream 2 - Ambassador

The chemical weapons disposal site near Denmark's Bornholm Island does not threaten the operation of Nord Stream 2, Danish Ambassador in Russia Carsten Sondergaard told Sputnik on Tuesday

The ambassador said a curt "No" when asked if chemical weapons disposal site was dangerous to the pipeline operation, and added that he was certain the company and the authorities have done everything possible to avoid this place, taking no risks in this regard.

He noted that Danish Climate Ambassador Tomas Anker Christensen was likely to visit Russia in early 2022.

"We have our climate ambassador coming probably early next year, he was due to be in December," Sondergaard said, adding that Denmark and Russia were expected to hold consultations at the level of deputy ministers in the first half of the next year.

After World War II, the weapons were disposed in various parts of the World Ocean, including the Baltic Sea, to the east of the Borholm Island and in the Danish straits of Skagerrak and Kattegat.

