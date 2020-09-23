UrduPoint.com
Danish Civilian Vessel, Russian Frigate Collide In Oresund Strait - Danish Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:20 PM

Danish Civilian Vessel, Russian Frigate Collide in Oresund Strait - Danish Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) A Danish civilian vessel Ice Rose and a Russian frigate collided in the Oresund strait separating Denmark and Sweden, the Danish armed forces said Wednesday.

"Civilian vessel Ice Rose and Russian frigate collided in the south of Oresund," the Danish Defense Forces said on twitter.

A Swedish tugboat and a Danish military patrol have arrived on the scene.

Ice Rose is being watched to ensure that it can stay afloat safely. According to seafaring monitoring data, Ice Rose was on its way from St. Petersburg to Gothenburg.

