Danish Police Recapture Escapee Convict In Swedish Journalist Murder Case - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 06:53 PM

Danish Police Recapture Escapee Convict in Swedish Journalist Murder Case - Reports

The Danish police have found Peter Madsen, an engineer and entrepreneur who was convicted of killing Swedish reporter Kim Wall, after he escaped prison on Tuesday, according to the local media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Danish police have found Peter Madsen, an engineer and entrepreneur who was convicted of killing Swedish reporter Kim Wall, after he escaped prison on Tuesday, according to the local media.

Madsen fled the prison in the suburb of the Danish capital at about 10 a.m. local time (8:00 GMT) but did not make it far, according to the Copenhagen Post outlet. He was reportedly found on the side of the road in Albertslund, wearing a belt that looked like an explosive device. According to the outlet, he had threatened a guard in the prison with detonating the bomb.

The police have now recaptured Madsen, the outlet reported.

Wall went missing after visiting Madsen's submarine Nautilus on August 10, 2017. At first, the engineer claimed that he had let her disembark on the very same day, but then changed his testimony and said that the journalist, who planned to write an article about him, died in an accident. The dismembered body of the woman was found several days later.

Madsen was given a life sentence.

More Stories From World

