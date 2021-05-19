UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DarkSide Gets Over $90Mln In Ransom From Cyber Attacks - Elliptic Monitoring Group

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

DarkSide Gets Over $90Mln in Ransom From Cyber Attacks - Elliptic Monitoring Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) DarkSide, the hacker group responsible for the ransomware attack on the US Colonial Pipeline, has netted more than $90 million from a series of similar attacks, the cyber monitoring group Elliptic said on Tuesday.

"Elliptic was first to identify the Bitcoin wallet used by the DarkSide ransomware group to receive a 75 Bitcoin ransom payment [about $5 million] from Colonial Pipeline," Elliptic said. "In this new report we expand our original analysis to examine all of the wallets used by DarkSide to receive Bitcoin ransoms from victims over the past nine months."

In total, just over $90 million in Bitcoin ransom payments were made to DarkSide, originating from 47 distinct wallets.

Of 99 organizations infected with DarkSide malware, nearly half of the victims paid a ransom, with the average payment of $1.9 million, the report said.

After receiving ransom from Colonial Pipeline, which allowed the company to resume operations, DarkSide announced it was disbanding. However, analysts said the hacking group would most likely re-emerge using a different name.

The May 7 attack on Colonial Pipeline, which supplies about half of the gasoline to the Eastern United States, resumed operations within a week, but many stations that ran out of fuel as a result have yet to receive fresh supplies.

Related Topics

Attack Company Bitcoin United States May All From Million Hacking

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

55 minutes ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

2 hours ago

CS KP recommends late AC Shamsul Islam for civil a ..

2 minutes ago

France, Egypt, Jordan hold talks seeking Mideast c ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Govt brings revolutionary reforms in Education ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.