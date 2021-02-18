UrduPoint.com
Data From 2,000 Vaccinated Muscovites To Be Used For Studies Of COVID-19 Immunity - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:54 PM

Epidemiological studies of immunity to the COVID-19 virus after vaccination will be conducted on 2,000 Muscovites, who had received the Sputnik V shot in recent months, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in his personal blog posted on Thursday

"One of the most important ones [Sputnik V related research] is the epidemiological study of immunity after COVID-19 vaccination, which we have started this week. Two thousand people that received the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine 3 to 6 months ago will take an antibody test each month, from February to August. This way, we will be able to observe dynamic changes in all study participants 9-10 months and even as long as one year after being vaccinated," Sobyanin said.

The mayor noted that the study will allow to determine whether COVID-19 re-vaccination will be required before the upcoming fall-winter season.

Other planned Sputnik V studies hosted in Moscow include the three-phase clinical trial of the vaccine on children in the 14-18 age group, three-phase clinical trial of the nasal form of Sputnik V, and international clinical trials of the new Sputnik Lite vaccine. Reportedly, the new light version requires only one dose and the immunity is expected to start developing one week after administering it.

