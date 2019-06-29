UrduPoint.com
Deadly Philippine Bombing Likely A Suicide Attack: Army

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 05:33 PM

Deadly Philippine bombing likely a suicide attack: army

The Islamic State-claimed attack on a military base that killed seven in the restive southern Philippines bears the hallmarks of a suicide bombing, the military said Saturday

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamic State-claimed attack on a military base that killed seven in the restive southern Philippines bears the hallmarks of a suicide bombing, the military said Saturday.

Suicide attacks are generally rare in the Philippines, but the tactic has been used in two major bombings by extremist groups in the last 12 months.

The main suspect in Friday's blasts on the island of Jolo is kidnap-for-ransom group.

The blasts that killed three soldiers, two civilians and two unidentified people who might be the attackers, also left multiple body parts in the street.

"We are still investigating the incident," Lieutenant Colonel Gerald Monfort, a military spokesman, told AFP. "One of the most probable angles is a suicide bombing."Authorities said the cathedral blast and a van bomb at a military checkpoint on the island of Basilan in July 2018 were likely both suicide attacks.

