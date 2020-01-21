UrduPoint.com
Deadly Storm Lashing Spain Closes Schools, Cuts Power

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Deadly storm lashing Spain closes schools, cuts power

A winter storm which has killed three people lashed much of eastern Spain for a third day Tuesday, cutting power, forcing the closure of schools and severing road and rail links

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A winter storm which has killed three people lashed much of eastern Spain for a third day Tuesday, cutting power, forcing the closure of schools and severing road and rail links.

National weather agency Aemet placed most of northeastern Spain on alert because of the storm packing gusts of over 100 kilometres (60 miles) per hour, heavy snowfall, freezing rain and massive waves which smashed into seafront promenades, damaging shops and restaurants.

Some 220,000 people lost power for several hours in the province of Girona in the northeastern region of Catalonia, local emergency services said.

The AP7 highway linking France and Spain -- an important truck route -- was cut at the border due to the heavy snowfall as several rail links were interrupted, local authorities said.

Classes were cancelled for some 170,000 students in Catalonia and the eastern region of Valencia on Tuesday.

The storm, which hit Spain on Sunday, has so far claimed the lives of three people, including a 54-year-old homeless woman from Romania who was found dead in a park.

