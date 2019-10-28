UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Death of IS Leader Baghdadi Deals 'Major Blow' to Terrorist Group - Afghan Government

The death of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), as a result of a US operation is a "major blow" to the organization, the Afghan government said Monday in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The death of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), as a result of a US operation is a "major blow" to the organization, the Afghan government said Monday in a statement.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the IS leader as well as many of his fighters had been killed in a US operation in the Syrian province of Idlib.

"Terrorism is a threat to the security of the region and the world, and the killing of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, one of the most dangerous leaders of the terrorist group, is a major blow or defeat to IS," the statement read.

The Afghan government has recalled the damage terrorism caused to their country and people, adding that "the killing of the leaders of the terrorist groups, especially IS leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi, is not only important to reduce terrorist attacks and ensure the security of Afghanistan, but also has a positive impact on the security and stability of the region and the world."

