Death Toll Among Russian Tourists From Bus Accident in Turkey Rises to 4 - Tour Operator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The death toll among Russian tourists from a buss accident in Turkey increased to four, tour operator Intourist told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The death toll among Russian tourists from a buss accident in Turkey increased to four, tour operator Intourist told Sputnik.

"The death toll has increased to four," the company said.