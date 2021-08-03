Death Toll Among Russian Tourists From Bus Accident in Turkey Rises to 4 - Tour Operator

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:14 AM
The death toll among Russian tourists from a buss accident in Turkey increased to four, tour operator Intourist told Sputnik
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The death toll among Russian tourists from a buss accident in Turkey increased to four, tour operator Intourist told Sputnik.
"The death toll has increased to four," the company said.