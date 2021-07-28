UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Chemical Plant Blast In Germany's Leverkusen Rises To 2 - Chempark

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Death Toll From Chemical Plant Blast in Germany's Leverkusen Rises to 2 - Chempark

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Two people have died as a result of a powerful explosion at an industrial park for chemicals companies in the German city of Leverkusen, the company said on Tuesday.

The blast took place at the Chempark waste incineration site on Tuesday morning, causing a fire at a fuel depot and killing one.

"Another person has died as a result of the explosion," the press service said.

The search for five missing people is still underway. Chempark earlier reported that 31 people were injured in the accident. The cause of the explosion has yet to be established.

Chempark, operated by the Leverkusen-based company Currenta, is one of the largest chemical parks in Europe, with over 70 operating plants.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Europe German Company Died SITE

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

1 hour ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

2 minutes ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

7 minutes ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

7 minutes ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

7 minutes ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.