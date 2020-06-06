Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by 1,005 to 35,026 People - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by record 1,005 to 35,026 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Friday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 30,830 to 645,771.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 30,925 new cases of the coronavirus disease and record 1,473 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded about 1.9 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 394,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.