(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The number of people killed in a collapse of a dam in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory has grown to 12, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Deaths of 12 people have been confirmed," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said that at 02:00 a. m. on Saturday (23:00 GMT on Friday), a dam on a water reservoir belonging to a gold-mining company collapsed near the settlement of Shchetinkino in the Kuraginsky district. The incident resulted in two temporary employee dormitories being flooded.