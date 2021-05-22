UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Earthquake In Southwestern China Rises To 3 People - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 07:40 AM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwestern China Rises to 3 People - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The number of people, who have died as a result of the earthquake in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, has risen to three, while 27 people are injured, Chinese media reported.

A series of over 160 tremors were registered in Yunnan's Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture on late Friday-early Saturday, with the most powerful of them having a 6.

9 magnitude.

According to rescue services, the disaster hit the area with a population of more than 72,000 people, over 13,000 buildings were damaged and 89 of them fully destroyed, the China Central Television reported.

On Friday, a separate magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the Qinghai province in northwestern China. No victims or damage have been reported yet.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake China Died Dali Media TV

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

7 hours ago

United, Delta Airlines to Resume Flights to Israel ..

5 hours ago

Afridi for judicial reforms to provide speedy just ..

5 hours ago

Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun ..

5 hours ago

Grand reception held to mark 70th anniversary of e ..

5 hours ago

UN 'Very Concerned' By Clashes in East Jerusalem, ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.