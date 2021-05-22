Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwestern China Rises to 3 People - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The number of people, who have died as a result of the earthquake in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, has risen to three, while 27 people are injured, Chinese media reported.

A series of over 160 tremors were registered in Yunnan's Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture on late Friday-early Saturday, with the most powerful of them having a 6.

9 magnitude.

According to rescue services, the disaster hit the area with a population of more than 72,000 people, over 13,000 buildings were damaged and 89 of them fully destroyed, the China Central Television reported.

On Friday, a separate magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the Qinghai province in northwestern China. No victims or damage have been reported yet.