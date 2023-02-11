UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquakes In Turkey Rises To 20,937 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkey Rises to 20,937 - Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The death toll from the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 20,937 people, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Saturday.

"According to the latest data, 20,937 citizens were killed, and 80,088 citizens were rescued; 102,388 victims of the disaster were evacuated from the region to other provinces," the agency said.

