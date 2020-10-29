UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Knife Attack In Nice Grows To Two - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:32 PM

Death Toll From Knife Attack in Nice Grows to Two - Police

The death toll from the knife attack in the French city of Nice has grown to two, the French police said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The death toll from the knife attack in the French city of Nice has grown to two, the French police said on Thursday.

"There was a knife attack, two people were killed. The suspected attacker was detained," the police wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Attack Police Twitter Nice From

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat vows to fulfil expectations on her s ..

11 minutes ago

Minsk Police Chief Kubrakov Appointed to Post of B ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

1 minute ago

LAC organizes painting exhibition "Ism-e-Muhammad ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 44 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

UAE Strongly Denounces Recent Houthi Drone Attack ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.