Death Toll From Knife Attack in Nice Grows to Two - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The death toll from the knife attack in the French city of Nice has grown to two, the French police said on Thursday.

"There was a knife attack, two people were killed. The suspected attacker was detained," the police wrote on Twitter.