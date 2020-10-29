Death Toll From Knife Attack In Nice Grows To Two - Police
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The death toll from the knife attack in the French city of Nice has grown to two, the French police said on Thursday.
"There was a knife attack, two people were killed. The suspected attacker was detained," the police wrote on Twitter.