Death Toll From Ukrainian College Fire Rises to 2 - Interior Ministry

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The death toll from a major blaze at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa rose to two on Thursday after a body of a woman was pulled from under the debris, the Interior Ministry said.

The fire broke out at a college building in central Odessa on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old female student was soon pronounced dead, with 14 other people missing.

"Police officers found a body of a woman under the debris without signs of life. Officers are working to identify her. Search continues for 13 other people," the statement read.

The number of injured has risen to 31, the ministry added, although seven people have already been discharged from hospitals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that seven firefighters had been hurt.