UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Ukrainian College Fire Rises To 2 - Interior Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

Death Toll From Ukrainian College Fire Rises to 2 - Interior Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The death toll from a major blaze at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa rose to two on Thursday after a body of a woman was pulled from under the debris, the Interior Ministry said.

The fire broke out at a college building in central Odessa on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old female student was soon pronounced dead, with 14 other people missing.

"Police officers found a body of a woman under the debris without signs of life. Officers are working to identify her. Search continues for 13 other people," the statement read.

The number of injured has risen to 31, the ministry added, although seven people have already been discharged from hospitals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that seven firefighters had been hurt.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Interior Ministry Student Odessa Women From

Recent Stories

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

1 hour ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

6 minutes ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

29 minutes ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

30 minutes ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

31 minutes ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.