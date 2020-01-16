UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Chemical Factory Fire In Spain Rises To 3 - Civil Protection Agency

Thu 16th January 2020

Death Toll in Chemical Factory Fire in Spain Rises to 3 - Civil Protection Agency

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The death toll in the explosion and fire at a chemical factory in the Spanish province of Tarragona rose to three as one of the injured passed away, the local civil defense agency said Wednesday.

According to the civil protection agency, the man who was in the Vall d'Hebron hospital in critical condition passed away.

Firefighters found a dead employee of the chemical company on Wednesday morning.

A local resident was killed as an iron shard from hit a residential building.

An explosion hit petrochemical company IQOXE on Tuesday and led to a fire. People living in the neighborhood were initially asked to stay inside, but it was found later that there was no danger of toxic fumes.

Overnight, firefighters were able to contain the fire. As it is impossible to extinguish the burning of certain types of chemical compounds, firefighters had to wait until late Wednesday for the blaze to stop.

