UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Kabul Wedding Blast Rises To 63, Over 180 Injured - Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 10:50 AM

Death Toll in Kabul Wedding Blast Rises to 63, Over 180 Injured - Sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) The death toll in the explosion that took place at a wedding hall in the Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to 63, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"At least 63 people who attended the wedding ceremony in the west of Kabul have been killed and 182 more wounded," the source said.

An explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital at 10:40 p.m. local time (18:10 GMT). After the blast, the Afghan Interior Ministry said that all of the injured people were transported to a hospital.

No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

In the meantime, the Taliban movement in a statement has rejected the involvement of the group in the bombing and condemned the attack.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Marriage All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2019 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

10 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

11 hours ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

11 hours ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.