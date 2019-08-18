Death Toll in Kabul Wedding Blast Rises to 63, Over 180 Injured - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) The death toll in the explosion that took place at a wedding hall in the Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to 63, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"At least 63 people who attended the wedding ceremony in the west of Kabul have been killed and 182 more wounded," the source said.

An explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital at 10:40 p.m. local time (18:10 GMT). After the blast, the Afghan Interior Ministry said that all of the injured people were transported to a hospital.

No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

In the meantime, the Taliban movement in a statement has rejected the involvement of the group in the bombing and condemned the attack.