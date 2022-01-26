Decision on Arms Supplies to Ukraine Should Be Made Within NATO - Berlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) A decision on delivering weapons to Ukraine should be made within the framework of NATO, German Economy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

"The issue of arms supplies to Ukraine is being discussed within the framework of NATO partnership, and this is the right way to do it now," Habeck told a briefing.