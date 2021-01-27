Delhi Police Say 313 Officers Injured in Clashes With Protesting Farmers on Republic Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Clashes between law enforcement officers and protesting farmers in the Indian capital territory on yesterday left 313 officers injured, Delhi police said on Wednesday.

Indian farmers have been protesting for several months now against legislation that they fear will drive their revenues down by revoking state-assured pricing safeguards. On Tuesday, farmers on tractors and other vehicles stormed New Delhi, breaking the barricades installed by the police around the city where celebrations were underway for the 72nd Republic Day.

As reported by Sputnik correspondent, violent clashes occurred at the historic Red Fort in the old city. Protesters used sticks to beat up police officers. Some sought refuge by jumping off the fort's walls.

The fort is now cordoned off by metal barricades and guarded by police forces.

Delhi Police Commissioner is holding a meeting with senior officers at the moment to discuss the Tuesday unrest.