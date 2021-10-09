UrduPoint.com

Delhi Warns Of Looming Power 'crisis' As Coal Shortages Bite

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Delhi warns of looming power 'crisis' as coal shortages bite

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of a looming power crisis in the Indian capital, saying on Saturday that some of the major coal-fired stations supplying the city barely have a day's stock left

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of a looming power crisis in the Indian capital, saying on Saturday that some of the major coal-fired stations supplying the city barely have a day's stock left.

Several states in eastern and southern India have been hit by supply shortages, with utility providers resorting to unscheduled power cuts.

The shortage in India, the world's second-largest coal-consuming country, follows widespread power outages in China that have shut factories and badly hit production and global supply chains.

"Delhi could face a power crisis," Kejriwal said, adding the mega city has been struggling with energy supplies for the past three months.

"I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately resolve the crisis, saying any major interruption would affect hospitals and disrupt vaccinations against the coronavirus for Delhi's 20 million people.

India's coal-fired power stations had an average of four days' stock at the end of September, the lowest in years.

More than half the plants are on alert for outages and the government is mulling bringing idled power stations back into operation.

Coal accounts for nearly 70 percent of India's electricity generation and around three-quarters of the fossil fuel is mined domestically.

As Asia's third-largest economy rebounds following a coronavirus wave, monsoon rains have flooded coal mines and disrupted transport networks, leading to a sharp rise in prices for coal buyers, including power stations.

International coal prices have also soared.

State-run giant Coal India, which produces most of the country's supply, has said it is on a "war footing" to ensure adequate deliveries.

India's long festival season, currently underway, has also added to the surge in demand for power.

Related Topics

India Delhi Shortage Prime Minister Chief Minister World Electricity China Twitter Narendra Modi Alert New Delhi September Government Best Asia Million Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prosperity of country linked with standard educati ..

Prosperity of country linked with standard education system: Ismail Rahu

1 minute ago
 Distt. Admin succeeds in removing hurdles in const ..

Distt. Admin succeeds in removing hurdles in construction of Northern Bypass

1 minute ago
 Zakharova Slams CIA Report on Structural Changes t ..

Zakharova Slams CIA Report on Structural Changes to Fight Challenges as Superfic ..

1 minute ago
 Former Israeli soldier attacked on Berlin street

Former Israeli soldier attacked on Berlin street

37 minutes ago
 KP CM announces special package of Rs.1bn for Khwa ..

KP CM announces special package of Rs.1bn for Khwaza Khela

38 minutes ago
 Drug dealer held with Hashish

Drug dealer held with Hashish

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.