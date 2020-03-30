Deliveries of T-90M Proryv Tank Expected in Coming Year - Rostec Executive Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Deliveries of the advanced T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) tank will begin in the coming year, Executive Director of the Russian state-owned military corporation Rostec Oleg Yevtushenko told Sputnik.

"Last year, Uralvagonzavod completed the state tests for the T-90M Proryv tank, and this year, we will begin delivering it to the military," Yevtushenko stated.

On February 5, a spokesman for Uralvagonzavod, the tank's hardware designer, stated that the T-90M tank had successfully passed all the state's required tests, and that contracts between the firm and the Russian Defense Ministry had been signed.