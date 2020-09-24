Deployment of Syrian, Iraqi Troops Along Border Best Way to Address Turkish Concerns-Zarif

Keeping boots on the ground in Syria will not address Turkey's "understandable" security concerns, and deploying Syrian and Iraqi troops in the border-side areas would be the best method, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday

"We do not consider the policy that Turkey has adopted by its presence in foreign countries, such as Syria and Iraq, to be aimed at protecting its own security, and on the contrary, it is compromising the security of the region as well.

I believe that the best method to address Turkey's understandable security concerns with regards to terrorist groups would be to deploy Syrian and Iraqi forces in the border-side areas instead of the presence of foreign troops on the territory of another state," Zarif said, when asked what he thought of Turkey's aspiration to unite all Syrian territories that fall under its control, and to urge Syrian forces to withdraw from the cities of Manbij and Tal Refaat.