Despite Abstaining on UNSC Vote, Mozambique Backs Nord Stream Sabotage Probe - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Maputo would prefer to have an investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage but did not vote for a UN Security Council resolutions in line with its policy to abstain from matters related to the Ukraine conflict, Mozambique's Permanent Representative to the UN Pedro Comissario Afonso told Sputnik.

This week, Russia put to vote its resolution requesting a UN-led investigation into the Nord Stream blast. Nevertheless, the resolution was not adopted - with 3 in favor and 12 members abstaining.

"Of course we would favor an investigation whenever these developments happen, but it would have made no sense to our own people to our government that we vote in favor or against," Pedro Comissario Afonso said. "From the start, our opposition has been abstaining in the matter of the conflict that opposes Ukraine to Russia. So this is the rationale."

Otherwise, he added, Mozambique does not favor destroying infrastructure.

Mozambique concluded its March Security Council Presidency, which Russia takes over in April.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet.

US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.