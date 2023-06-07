UrduPoint.com

Destruction Of Kakhovka HPP Kills Thousands Of Animals In Kherson Region - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Kills Thousands of Animals in Kherson Region - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Lower Dnipro National Nature Park has been flooded as a result of the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in the Kherson Region, leaving thousands of animals dead, the mayor of the Nova Kakhovka district, Vladimir Leontiev, said on Wednesday.

"The Lower Dnipro National Nature Park has been flooded. Thousands of animals have died there. The disaster is huge," he said on Russian broadcaster Channel One.

Leontiev noted that the nature park had been home to thousands of species, many of which were on the Red List of Threatened Species.

"Abundant wildlife, red-listed (animals). People came there specifically for birdwatching. All those animals, thousands and thousands of birds were washed away. All the nests, all the eggs - everything has been destroyed ... In a few days we will know better and be horrified by what has happened," he said.

Leontiev also dismissed reports that the animals of the Nova Kakhovka zoo had also drowned, adding that they had been moved out of the city in 2022.

"People are very fond of twisting and distorting facts. All of the animals at Fairytale Oakwood zoo were evacuated and moved elsewhere last year. Not a single animal was left behind. Volunteers took care of them," he said.

Earlier in the week, Oleg Zubkov, the head of the Taigan lion park in the Bilohirsk region of Crimea, told Sputnik that almost all the animals and birds from the Nova Kakhovka zoo had been evacuated to Crimea and are safe.

The upper part of the Kakhovka HPP on the Dnirpo River was damaged by shelling overnight into Tuesday. The shelling did not completely destroy the plant's dam, but caused an uncontrollable outflow of water into towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the shelling. Authorities in some of the affected areas have begun evacuating the population.

Related Topics

Dead Moscow Water Russia Threatened Died Dam Vladimir Putin Kherson Kiev All From

Recent Stories

TDRA Launches AI initiatives to support digital go ..

TDRA Launches AI initiatives to support digital government enablers

12 minutes ago
 Dubai selected to host UITP Global Public Transpor ..

Dubai selected to host UITP Global Public Transport Summit in 2026

27 minutes ago
 Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a ..

Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a reflection of youth empowermen ..

27 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launches new academic journals to de ..

27 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

57 minutes ago
 MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Ma ..

MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Master students

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.