UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Destruction Of Rainforests Up By 150% Worldwide In March Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - WWF

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:30 PM

Destruction of Rainforests Up by 150% Worldwide in March Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - WWF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The destruction of tropical forests in 18 of the world's countries increased by an average of 150 percent in March against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Germany said in its analysis on Thursday.

According to the analysis, in March this year alone, about 645,000 hectares (1.6 million acres) of rainforest were destroyed. The greatest losses were observed in Indonesia, with about 130,000 hectares of logged rainforest, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with about 100,000 hectares and Brazil with 95,000 hectares. The WWF used satellite data for its analysis and the data for deforestation in March was compared with figures for the same month in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Director of the Conservation Department at WWF Germany Christoph Heinrich said that the current situation was linked to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many governments halted activities on rainforest protection amid global lockdowns, leading to the looting of resources.

The WWF also noted that the territories in which indigenous peoples reside and protected areas had also become easy targets for criminals in many countries. Local police and other regulatory officials are much less present on the ground due to the pandemic. The situation has also been aggravated by the fact that legal timber trade has significantly declined due to the shutdown of ports.

Related Topics

World Police Germany Same Indonesia Brazil Democratic Republic Of The Congo March Criminals 2017 2018 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

1 hour ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

2 hours ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

2 hours ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

3 hours ago

Austria Will Not Open Borders for Countries With C ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.