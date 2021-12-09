Developed Countries Should Help Developing Ones Fight Climate Change - Nigerian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Developed countries should help developing ones, in particular those in Africa, reduce the use of coal and oil to combat climate change, Nigerian ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik in his first interview since taking office.

"What we only need to understand is that we are not at the same level of development as other countries, so when they are saying stop the use of coal, oil and other things from gem maybe to renewable energy that is based on the kind of strength that developing countries have to do that and we would expect that the more advanced countries would support the less developed countries to get to their own level of development so that we can move almost at the same speed mutually beneficial to each other," the ambassador said.

The diplomat also stressed that African countries have a common position on the issue of combating climate change, and Nigeria strictly adheres to this position.