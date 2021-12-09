UrduPoint.com

Developed Countries Should Help Developing Ones Fight Climate Change - Nigerian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 11:47 AM

Developed Countries Should Help Developing Ones Fight Climate Change - Nigerian Ambassador

Developed countries should help developing ones, in particular those in Africa, reduce the use of coal and oil to combat climate change, Nigerian ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik in his first interview since taking office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Developed countries should help developing ones, in particular those in Africa, reduce the use of coal and oil to combat climate change, Nigerian ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik in his first interview since taking office.

"What we only need to understand is that we are not at the same level of development as other countries, so when they are saying stop the use of coal, oil and other things from gem maybe to renewable energy that is based on the kind of strength that developing countries have to do that and we would expect that the more advanced countries would support the less developed countries to get to their own level of development so that we can move almost at the same speed mutually beneficial to each other," the ambassador said.

The diplomat also stressed that African countries have a common position on the issue of combating climate change, and Nigeria strictly adheres to this position.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Oil Same Nigeria From

Recent Stories

Islamabad to host extraordinary session of OIC’s ..

Islamabad to host extraordinary session of OIC’s CFM on Dec 19

3 minutes ago
 Capital police chief assumes charge amid presence ..

Capital police chief assumes charge amid presence of police martyrs' families

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant in ..

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant in Karachi

10 minutes ago
 4Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

4Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

15 minutes ago
 Best of vivo Y Series in 2021 — A Perfect Blend ..

Best of vivo Y Series in 2021 — A Perfect Blend of Style and Innovation

17 minutes ago
 Nigeria Did Not Apply to Host Russia-Africa Summit ..

Nigeria Did Not Apply to Host Russia-Africa Summit, But Welcomes Idea - Ambassad ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.