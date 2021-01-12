Discussion on Sputnik V Vaccine Certification Underway at WHO - Representative to Russia

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to review the request for certification of the Russian vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Sputnik V, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to review the request for certification of the Russian vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Sputnik V, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Tuesday.

In November, Vujnovic said that the Russian vaccine's producers had submitted a certification request to the WHO headquarters.

"As far as I know, the discussion is underway, work is underway, so I hope that after the end of this process, there will be a decision that we all expect," Vujnovic said live on the Rossiya 24 channel when asked at what stage the Russian vaccine's certification request is at.

Russia registered Sputnik V � the first-ever coronavirus vaccine � on August 11. In addition to Russia, Sputnik V was registered by Algeria, Argentine, Belarus, Bolivia and Serbia, while clinical trials continue in Belarus, Egypt, India, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

The vaccine's dosing regimen is two doses per patient at least 21 days apart. Interim clinical results from the latest studies in mid-December established its efficacy at 91.4 percent and 100 percent against severe cases.