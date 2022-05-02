Dominican Diplomat Missing in Haiti - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Dominican commercial attache at the embassy in Haiti, Carlos Guillen Tatis, is missing and was likely kidnapped, local media report.

Tatis went missing on Friday, when he was traveling from Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, to the Dominican Republic, Dominican Today reported on Sunday citing the attache's relatives.

Meanwhile Caribe reported that Tatis was kidnapped in the Croix-des-Bouquets area in Haiti on Friday. The possibility of kidnapping was confirmed by one official contacted by Dominican Today.

There has been no communication with the diplomat and the Dominican embassy in Haiti has launched an investigation into the possible kidnapping.