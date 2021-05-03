UrduPoint.com
Donetsk Militia Leader Doubts Conflict Over Ukraine Could Lead To World War

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) says he does not expect the conflict in southeastern Ukraine (Donbas) to trigger a world war.

"I seriously doubt that World War III could start over Ukraine... Ukraine is a bargaining chip and they will be using it as long as they have resources. That's what it looks like post-coup," Pushilin told Sputnik in an interview.

He argued that the Donbas peace process has come to a dead-end because Ukraine was acting like it had already won the war against the self-proclaimed republics in the southeast.

Pushilin told Sputnik that Kiev forces have been receiving support from the United States, as well as Europe, including the Czech Republic, which he said had sent weapons to Ukraine in breach of the EU arms embargo.

The DPR head said the current situation "will end at some point, we'll see how."

