SJEDOVE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said on Saturday that the region's authorities are working on launching direct passenger railway traffic with Russia.

"Such a task [launching a direct railway link with Russia] is on agenda, but technical issues need to be worked out. We have this demand. We are already working on the issue.

We need to ensure that there are no transfers at the border. Such solutions already exist," Pushilin said at a meeting with young people in the settlement of Sjedove in the southern part of the republic.

Donbas has been embroiled in an armed conflict with Kiev since 2014. The people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have refused to recognize the Ukrainian authorities that came to power that year as a result of what Donbas residents considered to be a coup.