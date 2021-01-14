UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Suspects Linked To Terror Groups Arrested Across Turkey - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Dozens of Suspects Linked to Terror Groups Arrested Across Turkey - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Turkey arrested 49 people with alleged links to several terror groups, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

The operation, centered in the province of Izmir, was conducted in 12 provinces against suspects linked to terror groups such as the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP), The Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist-Leninist, the Revolutionary Socialist Labor Movement and People's Protection Units/The Kurdistan Workers' Party (YPG/PKK).

During the operations, a number of digital materials, documents belonging to terror groups, and 50,000 Turkish liras ($6,750) were seized.

Huseyin Askin, the Izmir provincial police chief, said that the operation to find remaining suspects continued.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

The MLKP was formed in 1994 and is on Turkey's active terror list. The group is responsible for many attacks in Turkey and northern Syria, including a bomb attack in 2004 on a bus in Istanbul.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Police Syria Turkey Izmir Ankara Istanbul Government Agreement

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

27 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

41 minutes ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

41 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

42 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

57 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.