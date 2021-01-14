Dozens of Suspects Linked to Terror Groups Arrested Across Turkey - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Turkey arrested 49 people with alleged links to several terror groups, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

The operation, centered in the province of Izmir, was conducted in 12 provinces against suspects linked to terror groups such as the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP), The Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist-Leninist, the Revolutionary Socialist Labor Movement and People's Protection Units/The Kurdistan Workers' Party (YPG/PKK).

During the operations, a number of digital materials, documents belonging to terror groups, and 50,000 Turkish liras ($6,750) were seized.

Huseyin Askin, the Izmir provincial police chief, said that the operation to find remaining suspects continued.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

The MLKP was formed in 1994 and is on Turkey's active terror list. The group is responsible for many attacks in Turkey and northern Syria, including a bomb attack in 2004 on a bus in Istanbul.