DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zone

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Ukrainian security forces seized the Staromarievka settlement on the contact line in Donbas, hung out a Ukrainian flag there and dug ditches, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said in an interview with Sputnik.

Late last month, Ukrainian armed forces refuted capturing the Staromarievka settlement.

"Ukrainian armed formation de facto took control over this settlement although it was located in the gray zone, was demilitarized and was not under control either of the Ukrainian armed forces or of the DPR people's militia. Currently, Ukrainian armed formations advanced there, they in fact captured Staromarievka, hung out a Ukrainian flag there, set up new fortifications and equipped ditches," Nikonorova said.