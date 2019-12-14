DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement on changing the Minsk deals leveled down the efforts of the leaders of the guarantor countries.

Zelenskyy said Thursday that some points in the Minsk agreements could be changed, in particular, those related to border control.

Earlier, Kiev's representative in the political subgroup, Oleksiy Reznikov, earlier said Ukraine would draft amendments to the Minsk agreements on Donbas settlement before the next Normandy format summit.

"Until Ukraine stops trying to evade obligations taken upon it, there will be no constructive solution to the conflict, and by its statements about changing the agreements, Zelenskyy only levels down the efforts of the leaders of the guarantor countries not only at the meeting on December 9, but over the past five years," Pushilin said.