DPR Ready to Provide Access to MH17 Crash Site - DPR Head

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is ready to provide access to the crash site of the MH17 flight and information that is necessary for the investigation, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"We continue to be as open as possible and are ready to provide information, we are ready to provide access to the scene of the tragedy. We are interested that the investigation is conducted with admission and as objectively as possible," Pushilin said.