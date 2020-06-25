UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo's Police Say 18 People Injured In Protests Against Judiciary Reform

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

DR Congo's Police Say 18 People Injured in Protests Against Judiciary Reform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Eighteen people, including 15 policemen, were injured during recent protests against a judiciary reform bill in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the police said on Thursday.

"These demonstrations disturbed public order and resulted in considerable material damage. Several [pieces of] private property were vandalized by the protesters.

Forty people were detained, and two, caught red-handed, were arrested. Eighteen people were injured, 15 of them were policemen, and three were protesters," the police said in a statement published by the local 7sur7 news portal.

The controversial judicial reform, put forward by lawmakers Aubin Minaku and Garry Sakata, would place the country's prosecutors under the authority of the government instead of the courts. Opponents claim that the legislation, if adopted, will be unconstitutional and undermine the judiciary.

Related Topics

Injured Police Kinshasa Sakata Democratic Republic Of The Congo Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi places top priority to workers&#039; rig ..

7 minutes ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

1 hour ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

1 hour ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

1 hour ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.