All My Assets Declared: Mohsin Naqvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that all his assets were declared

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that all his assets were declared.

Addressing a press conference, he said that his wife’s property in Dubai was acquired in 2017, and sold out last year. He said that his wife also owned a property in London. Naqvi clarified that he had not held any government position during the past decade, thus the ownership of the assets should not be a matter of concern. He dismissed allegations that those properties were obtained through illegal means. "I came with a vision, but it's being portrayed as if these assets came through illegal means. If someone thinks I'm taking someone else space, that's their own perception," he added.

The minister believed that selective release of information indicated a hidden agenda behind it. "Thousands of Pakistanis own properties in Dubai. The way the Dubai leaks have come out selectively, suggests there is something [suspicious] behind it," he remarked.

In reply to a question, he expressed confidence in constitutional processes after meeting KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

About recent protests in Azad Kashmir, he described it as an internal matter of the valley, noting that the Federal government, post-18th Amendment, could only provide support to the regional governments. He also hinted at foreign involvement in the recent violent incidents in Azad Kashmir.

About the administrative matters, Naqvi acknowledged delays in passport issuance, stating that the wait time had extended to five to six months. He also mentioned ongoing discussions with police officials in the Katcha area regarding security operations and announced an upcoming meeting with the Punjab chief minister.

Additionally, he confirmed communication with the Inspector General of Islamabad concerning the disappearance of a journalist in the capital.

