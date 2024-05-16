Dow Tops 40,000 Points As US Stocks Add To Gains
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 09:19 PM
The Dow index topped 40,000 points for the first time Thursday, propelled by strong Walmart earnings after a benign inflation report resulted in records in the prior session
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Dow index topped 40,000 points for the first time Thursday, propelled by strong Walmart earnings after a benign inflation report resulted in records in the prior session.
Near 1505 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 40,036.40, up 0.3 percent.
The broad-based S&P 500 also climbed 0.3 percent to 5,324.69, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 16,796.00.
The landmark came after all three indices rallied on Wednesday following an inflation report that revived hopes of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Hitting 40,000 points is a "milestone" for the index best known to the average investor, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist of B.
Riley Wealth.
"It really brings Wall Street news to Main Street," said Hogan. "That's going to hit the front page of every newspaper, not just the Wall Street Journal and Investor's business Daily."
Among individual companies, Walmart shot up 5.7 percent after reporting better-than-expected profits as the retail giant pointed to gain from wealthier consumers.
But Deere & Company dropped 3.2 percent as it projected broad-based 2024 sales declines in light of a tough operating environment in the farming economy.
jmb/sst/
Recent Stories
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes
Govt committed to improve citizens' health status
Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance Minister
DG SFA attends "Pakistan Baking Summit" as guest of honour
Engr Amir Muqam directs finalization PC-1 Gilgit Baltistan Council Secretariat O ..
MD SITE announces Rs.3.2b package for infrastructure improvement
IHC disposes of case regarding price of roti, naan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.62 billion
Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital future: Shaza
President PTF meets Chairman Air Sial for promotion of tennis in Pakistan
Committee set up to ensure the availability of medicines in hospitals
Madinah: Minister Salik expresses satisfaction over arrangements for Pakistani H ..
More Stories From World
-
Madinah: Minister Salik expresses satisfaction over arrangements for Pakistani Hujjaj2 hours ago
-
Bahrain calls for Mideast peace conference at Gaza-focused Arab League2 hours ago
-
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south2 hours ago
-
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards2 hours ago
-
Israel says more troops to 'enter Rafah' as operations intensify3 hours ago
-
England set to ban gender identity teaching in schools3 hours ago
-
UK's Labour sets out plans for government2 hours ago
-
President Xi: progress in China-Russia ties attributable to five principles2 hours ago
-
France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest3 hours ago
-
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain reviews Hajj operation ..3 hours ago
-
Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan2 hours ago
-
First batch of Somali pilgrims arrives in Madinah2 hours ago