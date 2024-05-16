Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar Thursday said the development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan is the key priority of the government. He said that senators from Balochistan are given the opportunity to represent the people of the province in the upper house

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar Thursday said the development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan is the key priority of the government. He said that senators from Balochistan are given the opportunity to represent the people of the province in the upper house.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti to discuss the overall political and economic situation of the province, development projects. They expressed pledge to work together for the development of the province and the welfare of its people.

Syedaal Khan said that the Upper House is determined to resolve the problems faced by the provinces and provide opportunities for development and prosperity to its citizens. He said the development and prosperity of Balochistan will ensure the economic stability of the country.

He said that the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game changer for the development and prosperity of the country and Gwadar Port is the hub of business.

The quality of life of the people of Balochistan would be improved with the early completion of ongoing projects under CPEC in the province, he added.

He further said that economic development is dependent on industrial development, therefore effective measures must be taken to further promote industries in the province. He said that the government is taking special interest in the development of industrial sector and resolving the problems faced by industrial circles. The Deputy Chairman Senate said that public representatives can bring positive changes in living slandered of the public by utilizing their skills.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the early completion of ongoing projects under CPEC in Balochistan is a guarantee of development and prosperity of the province. He said that the efforts of Deputy Chairman Senate for the development of Balochistan and prosperity of the people are worthy of praise.