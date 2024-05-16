Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND).

The minister, in a message, highlighted the critical role of AEMEND in the area of journalism and broadcast.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected body of AEMEND including its President Azhar Abbas, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Vice President Muhammad Usman, Secretary General Tariq Mehmood, Joint Secretary Mian Tahir, Joint Secretary Rehan Khan and Finance Secretary Shahab Mehmood, would play its role in curbing fake news in the country.

