Qaiser Chairs Meeting To Boost Economic Activity In Gwadar Area
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 09:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh presided over a meeting aimed at boosting economic activities in Gwadar Port area, emphasizing the government’s commitment to accelerate growth and regional development in Balochistan region on Thursday.
Federal Secretary Maritime Affairs, representatives from ministry of finance, industries & production, fisheries department, ministry of commerce attended the meeting, a news release said issued here.
The federal minister stressed the strategic importance of Gwadar Port as a key player of Pakistan's economic prosperity and emphasized the need for concerted efforts to enhance import operation and business activity.
He reaffirmed the government's commitment to this cause, citing directives from the prime minister to take decisive measures to enhance import of government goods through Gwadar Port.
Furthermore, the federal minister emphasized the significance of previous decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the directives of the prime minister in 2008 and 2022, respectively. These directives emphasized stimulating economic activities in Gwadar area to fortify port operations and unleash the region's immense potential as a thriving economic hub.
In the preliminary meeting, the federal minister directed the stakeholders to work in unison and commitment to realize the vision of transforming Gwadar Port into a vibrant center of trade and commerce. It was agreed that concerted efforts would be made to streamline import process.
